Patna Diary | RJD demands fresh Assembly polls in Bihar

‘Gamchha’ comes into sharp focus again

‘Gamchha’ has been closely associated with Bihar for a long time. Recently, PM Narendra Modi also used the word ‘gamchha’ in his public speeches to establish a prompt connection with the people. The scarf came into a sharp focus again after the main accused in the Jamui molestation case was seen covering his face with a saffron ‘gamchha’. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said there is no fear of law in Bihar because perpetrators were engaged in “moral policing”. Kishor remarked that criminals have no fear of the administration because they wear “so-called saffron ‘gamchhas’,” believing it gives them political immunity.