Patna Diary | RJD demands fresh Assembly polls in Bihar

Barely 10 months after the polls, LoP Tejashwi Prasad Yadav demanded a fresh election in the state following a controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Targeting EC, the RJD leader said that fresh elections should be held in Bihar and West Bengal, as democratic mandates in both states were stolen through widespread electoral fraud and manipulation. He was responding to media reports that the decision taken on the SIR process was objected to by two of the three Election Commissioners. Terming ECI as an extension of the ruling BJP, Tejashwi claimed that the results of the Bihar and West Bengal elections were manipulated.
‘Gamchha’ comes into sharp focus again
‘Gamchha’ has been closely associated with Bihar for a long time. Recently, PM Narendra Modi also used the word ‘gamchha’ in his public speeches to establish a prompt connection with the people. The scarf came into a sharp focus again after the main accused in the Jamui molestation case was seen covering his face with a saffron ‘gamchha’. Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said there is no fear of law in Bihar because perpetrators were engaged in “moral policing”. Kishor remarked that criminals have no fear of the administration because they wear “so-called saffron ‘gamchhas’,” believing it gives them political immunity.
Rs 10,000 per month for women PhD students
The Samrat Choudhary government has announced financial assistance for female students pursuing PhDs. The government has decided to provide financial assistance to female students interested in pursuing research under the Chief Minister’s Girl Child PhD Fellowship Scheme. Under the scheme, 1,000 female students in the state will be given an incentive amount of ` 10,000 per month. The objective of this scheme is to encourage female students who are unable to pursue research and higher education due to financial reasons and to provide them with better opportunities for higher-level education like a PhD.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com