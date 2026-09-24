Private seed industry seeks recognition of research capabilities in new Seed Bill

NEW DELHI: The private seed industry has urged the Centre to recognise the research capabilities of the private sector in the proposed Seed Bill.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has proposed the Seed Bill, 2025, to replace the Seeds Act, 1966, and the Seeds (Control) Order, 1983. The proposed law seeks to address challenges in the seed market and farmers’ needs.

The Bill aims to tackle the issue of fake seeds through mandatory registration, supply chain regulation and checks on seed quality, health and traceability. Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, the proportion of spurious and substandard seed samples increased by over seven per cent among 5.98 lakh samples tested.

Ajai Rana, Chairman of the Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) and MD & CEO of Savannah Seeds, stated, “Seven decades ago, private parties and non-governmental organizations had limited capacity for seed research, but this has improved significantly.”

The industry has also sought recognition of advanced technologies, including transgenic and genetically modified seeds, to improve productivity. The FSII has called for a unified national framework, faster approval processes and stronger intellectual property protection to encourage innovation in oilseeds and pulses.

The Indian seed industry aims to increase India’s share of the global seed trade from around 1 per cent to 10 per cent by 2035. The sector, currently valued at $3.6 billion, is projected to exceed $5 billion by 2030.

The objective was highlighted at the FSII Knowledge Day 2026, held as part of its 10th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi.

Kishore Jaiswal, a progressive farmer and Convenor of the National Farmers' Empowerment Initiative (NFEI), said, "Farmers are more likely to adopt better seed options once they observe the results in their fields. High-quality seeds lead to increased yields and better protection against pests and adverse weather. Indian farmers want access to the latest seed technologies at the same time as farmers in other countries."