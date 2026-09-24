'Prosecute CEC for treason’: Priyanka Gandhi alleges poll roll manipulation

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to be criminally prosecuted over the deliberate conduct of an “unfair election” following the deletion of around 13 crore names from electoral rolls.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Vadra said those responsible for allegedly interfering with the electoral process should face legal action, arguing that the CEC should not enjoy protection if illegal acts were committed.

“Anybody who plays around with the democratic process of elections is committing treason against the nation,” she said, reiterating her demand that Kumar be prosecuted for “treason” if the allegations are established.

Vadra alleged that the deletion of voters was a “criminal act against democracy, the Constitution and the nation”. She claimed that Kumar was aware of the alleged irregularities and had failed to act despite concerns being raised within the Election Commission.