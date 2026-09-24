'Prosecute CEC for treason’: Priyanka Gandhi alleges poll roll manipulation

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to be criminally prosecuted over the deliberate conduct of an “unfair election” following the deletion of around 13 crore names from electoral rolls.
Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Vadra said those responsible for allegedly interfering with the electoral process should face legal action, arguing that the CEC should not enjoy protection if illegal acts were committed.
“Anybody who plays around with the democratic process of elections is committing treason against the nation,” she said, reiterating her demand that Kumar be prosecuted for “treason” if the allegations are established.
Vadra alleged that the deletion of voters was a “criminal act against democracy, the Constitution and the nation”. She claimed that Kumar was aware of the alleged irregularities and had failed to act despite concerns being raised within the Election Commission.
Her remarks came after reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on 14 occasions in recent months over aspects of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the decision-making process.
The Election Commission, however, has said that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations and maintained that all its orders over the past year were the outcome of unanimous decisions by the full Commission.
EC officials have also maintained that the Commission was unanimous in its decisions concerning the nationwide SIR exercise.
Vadra had made similar allegations on Wednesday, saying that if the CEC knowingly allowed elections to be “rigged”, those responsible should be held accountable.
The allegations regarding voter deletions and the conduct of the electoral process remain disputed, with the Election Commission rejecting the suggestion that its decisions were taken without unanimity.
(With inputs from PTI)