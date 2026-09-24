SC rules sessions court cannot impose 'till rest of life' sentence for murder

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a sessions court, while convicting an accused of murder, cannot order that the convict remain in prison for the rest of their natural life.

The verdict dealt with a vexatious legal question as to whether a trial court, while awarding the life imprisonment to a convict in a murder case under section 302 of the IPC, can hand down the sentence specifying that the convict will remain in jail for remainder of his life without the benefits of statutory regime of remission and commutation.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, referring to verdicts, said, “Although life imprisonment denotes imprisonment for the remainder of the life of convict, the statutory powers of remission and commutation cannot be curtailed by a Sessions Court and thus, the power to impose a special category sentence of life imprisonment without remission belongs to the Constitutional Courts and not to the Sessions Court.”

The bench also said that the power to grant remission and commutation under the Code of Criminal Procedure cannot be curtailed by the sessions court.

It said that a direction by “the sessions court that imprisonment for life shall continue till the end of the natural life of the convict is in conflict with the statutory scheme”.

Dealing with the facts of the case, the bench upheld the conviction of a man and another convict in a triple-murder case and substituted the sentence of imprisonment for remainder of life with rigorous imprisonment for 25 years without the benefit of statutory remission.