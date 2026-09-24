Two cops, CRPF jawans arrested over alleged gang rape at Uttarakhand MLA’s farmhouse in UP

DEHRADUN: A police sub-inspector, a constable and two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been arrested after a woman alleged that she was gang-raped at a farmhouse in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. The property belongs to Uttarakhand independent MLA Umesh Kumar Sharma.

The alleged assault took place late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning at the farmhouse in the Hasanpur police station area. The woman complained to police afterwards, and a case was registered against the four men she named.

Police identified the arrested men as sub-inspector Sanjay Tomar and constable Pramod, both posted at Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district’s Hasanpur police station, and CRPF inspector Lalaram and head constable Mohit.

According to the complaint, the two CRPF personnel brought the woman from Meerut to Hasanpur. She alleged that the four men took her to the farmhouse on the pretext of visiting a religious site and sexually assaulted her there. Police said the sequence of events and the role of each accused remain under investigation.

Speaking to the TNIE, Amroha's Additional Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Bhadoria said all four men named by the woman had been arrested.

“We are investigating who played what role, from bringing the woman from Meerut to Hasanpur to what allegedly happened at the farmhouse,” Additional SP Bhadoria told the TNIE. The two Uttar Pradesh police personnel have been suspended, dismissal proceedings are under way, and the CRPF is being informed so it can take departmental action against its personnel, he added.