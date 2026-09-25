2K govt health centres housed in rented premises

SRINAGAR: A total of 2,241 health institutions in Jammu and Kashmir, including in Srinagar and Jammu, are currently housed in private or rented buildings involving a monthly recurring rental bill of Rs 52.75 lakh and annual expenditure of over Rs 6 crore, Health Minister Sakina Itoo informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Of these, Health Services Kashmir operates 819 institutions and Health Services Jammu 829 in rented buildings. The J&K Directorate of Ayush runs 322 institutions from private or rented premises while another 271 are under the Directorate of Family Welfare, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) and Immunisation, the minister said in response to a question by National Conference MLA Mushtaq Guroo.

“The government incurs a monthly recurring expenditure of `52,75,309 on these rented premises and an annual expenditure of about `6,33,03,540,” she said. Asked whether the government assesses the suitability of rented buildings before using them for healthcare services, the minister said the field officers—including chief medical officers, block medical officers and medical officers—assess the premises.