Approaching court cannot invite adverse action: Jharkhand HC orders regularisation of employees

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has held that a citizen cannot be subjected to adverse consequences merely for approaching a court to seek protection of their legal or constitutional rights, observing that retaliatory action against a litigant strikes at the rule of law.

The court of Justice Deepak Roshan was hearing a petition filed by contractual employees of the Jharkhand Government who challenged the rejection of their claims for regularisation and their subsequent disengagement from service.

The matter is related to the regularisation and subsequent disengagement of contractual employees working in the Engineering Cell of the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare. The petitioners had been appointed as clerks, typists, coordinators, drivers and pump operators and claimed to have worked continuously for more than 10 years, with their contracts being extended periodically.

The employees had earlier approached the High Court seeking regularisation. In W.P.(S) No. 4790/2016, the Court had directed the authorities to consider their claim. After the claim was rejected, they filed W.P.(S) No. 1021/2020. On January 15, 2024, the High Court again directed the authorities to reconsider the matter.

However, on August 14, 2024, the Building Construction Department rejected their claim, stating that the appointments had not been made against sanctioned posts, lacked approval from the competent authority and did not follow the prescribed procedure.

The High Court found these contentions inconsistent with the State's own records. It noted that the departmental file recorded the Principal Secretary's approval, while a letter dated April 28, 2016, issued by the Chief Engineer indicated that the employees were working against sanctioned posts.