Before PM-JAY families had to sell land to get treatment: Minister J P Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PM-JAY) has transformed healthcare in the country, with the scheme facilitating over 13 crore hospital admissions, providing treatment worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore.

Addressing Aarogya Manthan 2026, the minister said that the scheme has covered over 60 crore beneficiaries and has emerged as the world's largest health assurance programme since its launch eight years ago.

Highlighting that the government has expanded PM-JAY to include all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their socioeconomic status, Nadda said that before Ayushman Bharat, families often had to sell land or homes to afford treatment, especially for serious illnesses like cancer.

“I became an MLA in 1993. At that time, we would approach the chief minister to request Rs 1 lakh for a patient needing bypass surgery. The chief minister would respond that many patients were seeking help from the relief fund and ask how many he could assist," Nadda said.

Emphasising the portability of the scheme, particularly benefiting migrant workers, he acknowledged the contributions of state governments, healthcare institutions, and other stakeholders in advancing the program.

The event marked eight years of PM-JAY and five years of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

On ABDM, Nadda said that more than 97.8 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) have been created, with over 121 crore health records linked.

He added that additionally, over 5.6 lakh health facilities and around 11 lakh healthcare professionals are registered on the ABDM ecosystem.

He also highlighted the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX), which seeks to bring hospitals and insurers onto a common digital platform.

He noted that initiatives launched at Aarogya Manthan 2026 would further strengthen digital healthcare, facilitate secure use of health data and create opportunities for health research, innovation and data-driven decision-making.

At the event, Dr M Srinivas, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said the next phase of PM-JAY should focus on strengthening continuity of care, quality and patient-centric healthcare, including seamless referral mechanisms for patients requiring specialised treatment.

He also stressed the importance of broader adoption of ABHA and greater interoperability of digital health records, accompanied by citizen consent and appropriate safeguards.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR and Secretary of the Department of Health Research, noted that future efforts should concentrate on improving healthcare quality and expanding coverage.

He mentioned the collaboration between DHR, ICMR, and the National Health Authority (NHA), stating that ICMR has developed over 150 standard treatment workflows and guidelines.