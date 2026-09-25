Bhopal Diary | Scuffle between rival groups at Scindia event

Bageshwar Baba set to go on 500 km rath yatra

Five days. Five districts. 500km—and a slogan with an unmistakable political resonance. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, is set to hit the road from October 11 with a rath yatra for the cause of making India a ‘Hindu rashtra’. The chariot will roll through MP’s Bundelkhand—Panna, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh and Tikamgarh districts—with Hanuman Chalisa havans at night halts. Officially, it is a religious mobilisation. But the political buzz is hard to miss. With neighbouring UP heading towards polls in less than six months, eyes are on whether Bageshwar Baba’s Bundelkhand roadshow creates ripples across the border.