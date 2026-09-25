Centre allows storage of harmful petroleum-based substances in coastal area

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has relaxed the ban on handling & storage of some hazardous petroleum substances in coastal regulation zones.

The ministry’s notification represents a shift from the 2019 ruling that prohibited handling and storage of hazardous substances, including bitumen, Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB), N-Paraffin, and Carbon Black Feedstock (CBFS).

The earlier ban aimed to protect coastal biodiversity, mangroves, marine habitats, fisheries, and local communities from environmental accidents and industrial contamination.

The decision to relax the ban came in response to requests from state coastal zone management authorities for permission to receive and store the hazardous products within coastal areas.

This proposal was evaluated by sectoral expert appraisal committees responsible for industry and CRZ clearances. During its 48th meeting on September 26, 2025, the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA) reviewed the issue and recommended allowing the receipt and storage of LAB, N-Paraffin, and CBFS in CRZ areas.

Initially, NCZMA classified LAB, N-Paraffin, and CBFS as highly hazardous. It has revised its stance, stating that these substances are less hazardous compared to many others already permitted in coastal zones.