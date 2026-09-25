Centre directs States to register cases, recover double cost from rice millers, if stock is found short

CHANDIGARH: The Central Government has issued directions to states for registration of criminal cases and recovery of double the cost of shortages found in paddy and rice stocks stored on rice millers’ premises regarding the physical verification of paddy lying unmilled.

The Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution on September 23, wrote to Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Food) of 23 states and Union Territories; Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telengana, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Gujarat who’s copy is with this newspaper.

"I am directed to refer to this department’s SOP for PV of unmilled paddy issued by vide letters of even no dated July 30, 2025 and October 6, 2025 and to enclose herewith a copy of the revised SOP for PV of unmilled paddy for compliance with immediate effect in supersession of earlier SOPs. Along with the SOP the suggestive framework indicating the actions to be taken on finding recorded in JPV report is as flows," the letter reads.

The standard operating procedure (SOP), issued by the ministry in it’s letter mandates recovery of the value of shortages during JPV may be made from the defaulter miller at double the rate of acquisition cost of CMR along with with 12 per cent interest and debarment from government milling for two years in cases of shortages found during physical verification, besides registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the defaulter miller.

The letter further states that the provisions regarding the actions to be taken against shortages found during JPV may be incorporated in the agreement with the millers.

The state governments may adopt or continue with statutory mechanisms in the respective state within the overall frame work of action on findings during JPV.