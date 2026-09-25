Charred bodies make identification difficult after Noida sleeper bus fire kills nine

Grieving families gathered at a post-mortem house in Sector 94 in Noida on Friday, struggling to identify loved ones killed when a sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway, with police identifying six of the nine deceased so far.

The bus, travelling from Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, caught fire around 11.20 pm on Wednesday near the 33-km milestone of the expressway, killing nine passengers, officials said.

At the Sector 94 post-mortem house, relatives waited anxiously as the charred condition of the bodies made identification difficult.

Among those at the mortuary was Sarvagya, son of Rekha Bhardwaj, an injured passenger who survived the incident. Her husband, Devendra Sahay Bhardwaj, died in the fire.

Sarvagya told news agency PTI that his father, a retired university teacher from Hisar, Haryana, and his mother were travelling to Mahoba to attend his grandmother’s last rites.

Siblings Shivam and Nancy also spent hours at the mortuary before identifying the bodies of their mother and brother after considerable difficulty. They were seen consoling each other while waiting to complete the formalities.