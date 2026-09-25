Chhattisgarh to launch ‘Viksit Gram Panchayat Yojana’ on October 2 to empower rural self-governance

RAIPUR: In an initiative aimed at the holistic and planned development of rural regions, the formulation of the "Viksit Gram Panchayat Yojana" (Developed Village Panchayat Plan) will commence across the state through local Gram Sabhas starting October 2.

Under this participatory model, rural citizens will engage in identifying local needs, resolving challenges, and setting development priorities. Final development action plans will be crafted based on community feedback, available local resources, and identified infrastructure gaps.

Drawn up as the primary mechanism for grassroots planning under the VB-G Ram G Act, 2025, the framework establishes a bottom-up approach to public works.

Starting on Gandhi Jayanti, Gram Sabhas will present baseline geographic and administrative data to residents, outlining permissible project categories, development deficits, local water budgeting figures, and recommended works from the E-Jal Portal. The gatherings will also establish timelines for Participatory Rural Appraisals and identify physical assets that have not yet been registered in digital government records.

Following preliminary administrative preparations and training across September, field teams will hold direct ward- and settlement-level consultations throughout October and November. These meetings will capture residents’ feedback while conducting ground verification of unrecorded assets, which will subsequently be uploaded to the Yuktdhara Portal. Development deficits identified during these sessions will be geo-tagged on digital spatial maps to mark proposed project sites with precision.