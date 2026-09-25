Congress holds nationwide protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; Gaurav Gogoi detained

Congress workers staged protests across several states on Friday demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi being detained by police during a demonstration.
The protests were organised as part of a nationwide programme directed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with party workers marching towards Election Commission offices and raising slogans against Kumar in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and other states.
Gogoi was detained by Assam Police during a protest in Assam. Speaking to news agency ANI, he demanded Kumar's resignation and legal action against the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.
"Today, as people have come to know that Gyanesh Kumar Ji has committed a crime and committed an act of treason, he should resign today and legal action should be taken against him," Gogoi told ANI.
He also alleged that the controversy concerned the fundamental right of citizens to vote and accused the Election Commission of failing to protect electoral rolls.
"Today, India is a democracy because there are fair elections, and the people's right to vote is secure. Today, they have attacked democracy," Gogoi said.
In Manipur, Congress workers led by Pradesh Congress Committee president Okram Ibobi Singh and Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh marched towards the Chief Electoral Office at Lamphelpat, demanding the arrest and prosecution of Kumar.
The protest turned violent as demonstrators scuffled with police, following which police personnel used tear gas shells. Congress workers also burnt an effigy of Kumar.
In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Congress leaders and workers led by state in-charge Kumari Selja and Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal marched from the PCC headquarters towards the Election Office at the state Secretariat to gherao the office.
In Jammu, heavy police deployment was made outside the Election Commission office during the Congress protest, while in Srinagar, Congress MLAs staged a protest inside the Legislative Assembly and raised banners demanding Kumar's immediate resignation.
In Chandigarh, Congress workers marched towards the poll panel's office demanding Kumar's resignation. Police used water cannons to prevent the protesters from reaching the Election Commission office.
In Lucknow, Congress workers gathered at the party's state office and staged a demonstration over the SIR exercise, with the party also planning to lay siege to the State Election Commission office in Hazratganj.
In Itanagar, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress staged a demonstration near Nirvachan Bhawan, demanding that the SIR exercise be halted and calling for an independent inquiry into decisions relating to electoral rolls. The party also sought criminal proceedings against Kumar and demanded that all files related to the SIR exercise be placed in the custody of the Supreme Court. The protest was held peacefully, officials said.
In Kolkata, the West Bengal Congress took out a march to the Election Commission office demanding Kumar's arrest. The protest, part of the party's nationwide agitation, was led by state Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar and saw a large participation of party workers from various districts,
The march began outside the Calcutta University's College Street campus and was headed towards the state chief electoral officer's office on Strand Road amid heavy police deployment. Police stopped the protesters at the B B Ganguly Street crossing in central Kolkata, following which the demonstrators burnt an effigy of Kumar and demanded his arrest, according to news agency PTI.
"We want the immediate arrest of the CEC. We will not let this protest die down so easily. It is a question of the rights of the common people," Sarkar said, adding that the party would continue its agitation until its demands were met.
A senior Kolkata Police officer said the police action was aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing traffic disruption. "The rally could have caused a huge traffic issue in the city. Our senior officers are present there," the officer told PTI.
The Indian Youth Congress separately staged a protest in Delhi, with workers wearing masks bearing Kumar's face and some protesters appearing with their hands bound in chains. They marched from the IYC office on Raisina Road towards the Election Commission headquarters, demanding the CEC's resignation.
IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib led the demonstration and called for an investigation into the electoral process and electoral rolls, along with the public release of the poll panel's internal objections and electoral records.
"We are protesting because the Election Commission is responsible for protecting the sanctity of every vote. When questions are being raised within the commission itself over decisions concerning electoral rolls, the country deserves answers and accountability," Chib said to news agency PTI.
The protests came amid a political row over the SIR exercise following a report by The Indian Express that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders relating to the revision of electoral rolls.
The Congress has cited the reported objections in demanding Kumar's resignation and has accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the management of electoral rolls.
The Election Commission has rejected the characterisation of the objections as evidence of institutional dissent, saying that operational queries, internal feedback and administrative suggestions are part of the normal functioning of a multi-member constitutional body. The ECI has maintained that all final decisions, including those concerning the SIR, were unanimous.
The Congress has also indicated that opposition parties may move a motion in Parliament seeking Kumar's removal, according to party sources. The issue is expected to be discussed at the Congress Working Committee meeting scheduled for September 29 in New Delhi.
(With input from ANI and PTI)