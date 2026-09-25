Congress holds nationwide protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation; Gaurav Gogoi detained

Congress workers staged protests across several states on Friday demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi being detained by police during a demonstration.

The protests were organised as part of a nationwide programme directed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with party workers marching towards Election Commission offices and raising slogans against Kumar in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and other states.

Gogoi was detained by Assam Police during a protest in Assam. Speaking to news agency ANI, he demanded Kumar's resignation and legal action against the Chief Election Commissioner, alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.

"Today, as people have come to know that Gyanesh Kumar Ji has committed a crime and committed an act of treason, he should resign today and legal action should be taken against him," Gogoi told ANI.

He also alleged that the controversy concerned the fundamental right of citizens to vote and accused the Election Commission of failing to protect electoral rolls.

"Today, India is a democracy because there are fair elections, and the people's right to vote is secure. Today, they have attacked democracy," Gogoi said.