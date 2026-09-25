ECI’s July 28 work allocation order draws fresh attention amid internal dispute

NEW DELHI: Amid reported differences within the Election Commission of India (ECI), a work allocation order issued on July 28 has emerged as a key point of contention after it altered the distribution of administrative, IT and grievance-related responsibilities among senior officials.

Sources said Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected to the revised arrangement, following which the earlier July 23 allocation was verbally restored. But no separate written order was issued to formally record the restoration, they said.

The controversy further gained renewed significance following the premature repatriation of Deputy Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar to his parent cadre on personal grounds under a Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) order dated August 24, 2026.

Kumar had earlier been responsible for electoral rolls, IT and Grievances/Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) under a work allocation order issued on September 23, 2025.

Although Director General (IT) Seema Khanna handled a substantial part of the day-to-day IT operations, the formal reporting structure required her to report to Kumar on IT matters, with the chain ultimately extending to the Election Commission.

The July 28 order changed that arrangement and redistributed responsibilities among several Deputy Election Commissioners. With Kumar subsequently leaving the ECI and no Deputy Election Commissioner-level officer now positioned between the DG (IT) and the Commission, the written order has assumed greater significance.

The sources said Sandhu and Joshi raised objections to the July 28 allocation, following which the matter was discussed within the Commission. The issue was also referred to in separate letters written by the two Commissioners to Cabinet Secretary on July 29. The sources, however, declined to disclose the contents of the letters.