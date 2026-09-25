Haridwar man booked under UCC for alleged triple talaq, pressuring wife for nikah halala

DEHRADUN: Police in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district have registered a case against a man and his uncle after the man’s wife was allegedly given instant triple talaq and pressured to undergo nikah halala before returning to her marital home.

The case was filed at Pathri police station on a complaint by the woman’s father. Police said the two men had been booked under relevant provisions of Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code and that an investigation was under way.

According to the complaint, the woman married Wajid, son of Zakir and a resident of Dargahpur in Laksar, on June 20, 2020. Her father, who lives in Badshahpur in the Pathri area, alleged that Wajid had verbally abused and assaulted her since the marriage. The couple have two children.

The complaint said Wajid brought his wife and their children to her parents’ home on the evening of September 12, 2026. He allegedly began arguing with her there and, in the presence of family members, said “talaq” three times.

The woman’s father further alleged that the family was then pressured to have her undergo nikah halala with Wajid’s uncle, Irshad, as a condition for her return to her husband’s home. Nikah halala refers to a practice in which a divorced woman marries another man before remarrying her former husband.

Following the father’s complaint, police named Wajid and Irshad, son of Jameer, in the case. Both are residents of Dargahpur, police said. The allegations have not yet been established in an investigation.

Pathri station house officer Ravindra Kumar said a case had been registered against the two men on the basis of the father’s complaint. “The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of the facts that emerge,” he said.

Police have not disclosed any findings from the investigation or announced any arrests.