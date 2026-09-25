Haryana completes door-to-door waste collection route mapping in 66 of 87 urban local bodies

CHANDIGARH: Route mapping for door-to-door waste collection has now been completed in 66 of Haryana’s 87 urban local bodies (ULBs), paving the way for GPS-enabled vehicles to reach every household in urban areas of the state for 100% waste collection.

A total of 1,646 ward committees have also been constituted across the state to facilitate sanitation and waste-collection services. Citizens can lodge complaints through the WhatsApp numbers of the ward committees, with complaints to be resolved within a stipulated time.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reviewed various issues related to the Solid Waste Management System in urban local bodies, including route mapping, availability of machinery, payments through the portal, constitution of ward committees, the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ calendar, identification and registration of bulk waste generators, NGO mapping and MoUs. He directed officials to make the sanitation system in cities more effective and accountable.

Urban Local Bodies Department’s Commissioner and Secretary, Ashok Kumar Meena, informed the meeting that route mapping had been completed in only 28 of the 87 ULBs in June, but the number had increased to 66 by September 20.

Saini said the route mapping for every ward should include the concerned waste collection vehicle, its timings and the driver’s contact number. The information should be shared in the WhatsApp group of the concerned ward committee so that door-to-door waste collection can be effectively monitored.

GPS-enabled vehicles with 4G and 5G network connectivity are being operated in 83 ULBs to monitor door-to-door waste collection. Saini directed officials to complete the process in the remaining four ULBs soon.

Identity cards are also being provided to ward committee members. Saini emphasised that the committees should actively monitor sanitation arrangements, identify local issues and ensure citizen participation.