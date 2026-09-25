Heavy rain triggers major landslide in Sikkim's Rimbi, several houses damaged

A major landslide triggered by incessant heavy rainfall damaged several houses in Rimbi village of Sikkim's Gyalshing district late Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

Several houses, including government accommodation, were destroyed or extensively damaged in the landslide. No casualties were reported, officials said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation and said the safety and well-being of residents affected by the landslide remained the government's top priority.

Tamang directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents.

He also urged people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid the torrential rain, follow advisories issued by authorities and extend support to one another.

The state government is taking all necessary steps to protect residents and address the situation in Rimbi, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)