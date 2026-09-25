Identify challenges, prepare action plans for government schemes, Modi directs Union Ministers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday reportedly asked members of his Union Council of Ministers to identify challenges, point- out the gaps and prepare action- plans for government schemes to ensure that their intended outcomes are delivered within the stipulated timelines, in the larger interest of beneficiaries.
Prime Minister Modi, who chaired the meeting, reportedly discussed at length the modalities for ensuring 100 per cent delivery of the objectives of all government schemes to the intended beneficiaries.
No official statement had been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office at the time of reporting. However, sources said the Prime Minister also advised ministers to strengthen their connects and communication with citizens and communicate the steps being taken by the government for their welfare.
During the deliberations, the Prime Minister reportedly sought details of 45 major government schemes and programmes launched by his government, with the objective of ensuring that their benefits reach targeted beneficiaries, particularly those at the grassroots level.
According to sources, he also asked ministers to assess whether the benefits of these schemes were reaching people in their respective constituencies. He advised ministers to first obtain complete details about an issue and understand the problems involved before speaking to the media.
In Shivir, ministers were also reportedly asked to share what they had learnt from one another during the deliberations, as well as the experiences and insights they had exchanged regarding the implementation and success of various schemes.
According to sources, the government also discussed ways of communicating more effectively with the public, an area where it is likely to place particular emphasis in the coming days.
On Wednesday, the ministers discussed a range of issues, including governance, reforms and outreach to women and young people in relation to welfare and development schemes.
Ministers also deliberated on ways to further improve the government’s delivery mechanisms through closer coordination among ministries, departments and officials. Officials also shared their views and experiences during the discussions.
Other issues deliberated upon by the ministers included 'Jan Vishwas Se Jan Aadhaar', reforms across all aspects of government functioning and priorities under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.
The Viksit Bharat exercise has been under way since 2021, with 10 sectoral groups of secretaries constituted to prepare short- and long-term roadmaps for achieving the goal. Secretaries and other senior officials also came together and shared their experiences of implementing and delivering various schemes.
Sources said the progress of government schemes, policy implementation, time management; inter-ministerial coordination and public service delivery were among the key issues on the agenda of the Chintan Shivir. Emphasis was also placed on ensuring transparency, accountability and time-bound completion of every scheme.
A discussion was also held on the coverage and improvement of Ayush treatments through six sessions devoted to the subject. Almost all departments shared their initiatives and other unique activities undertaken to make it easier for people to access government services and to obtain the feedback through appropriate communication channels.