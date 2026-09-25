Identify challenges, prepare action plans for government schemes, Modi directs Union Ministers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday reportedly asked members of his Union Council of Ministers to identify challenges, point- out the gaps and prepare action- plans for government schemes to ensure that their intended outcomes are delivered within the stipulated timelines, in the larger interest of beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Modi, who chaired the meeting, reportedly discussed at length the modalities for ensuring 100 per cent delivery of the objectives of all government schemes to the intended beneficiaries.

No official statement had been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office at the time of reporting. However, sources said the Prime Minister also advised ministers to strengthen their connects and communication with citizens and communicate the steps being taken by the government for their welfare.

During the deliberations, the Prime Minister reportedly sought details of 45 major government schemes and programmes launched by his government, with the objective of ensuring that their benefits reach targeted beneficiaries, particularly those at the grassroots level.

According to sources, he also asked ministers to assess whether the benefits of these schemes were reaching people in their respective constituencies. He advised ministers to first obtain complete details about an issue and understand the problems involved before speaking to the media.

In Shivir, ministers were also reportedly asked to share what they had learnt from one another during the deliberations, as well as the experiences and insights they had exchanged regarding the implementation and success of various schemes.