Incessant rain disrupts normal life in Jharkhand; tree falls on school bus in Ranchi

RANCHI: Incessant rain continued to lash parts of Jharkhand on Friday, disrupting normal life, officials said.

A large tree fell on a school bus in Ranchi's AG More area in the morning, but none of the students travelling in the vehicle was injured, they said.

Doranda police station in-charge Digvijay Singh said the tree fell on the bus while students were on the way to school.

"No one was hurt in the incident. The students were rescued safely," he said.

Several schools in Ranchi have declared a holiday in view of the heavy rainfall.

Several parts of the city also witnessed prolonged power cuts after trees and electricity poles were uprooted.

"Power supply has been disrupted in some areas due to trees falling on power lines, poles breaking or collapsing, and other faults caused by continuous rain and strong winds. The Electricity Department teams are working at all locations to restore the power supply," a statement said.