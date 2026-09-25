India on fast-track to ‘Viksit Bharat’, naysayers have ‘dead mindset’: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said India has maintained its position as the fastest-growing major economy, recording a growth rate of 7.8 per cent despite global uncertainties and hit back naysayers claiming that those, who see the country as a ‘dead economy’ have, in fact, a ‘dead mindset’ themselves – that is why they can’t see ‘vibrancy and growth’.

Inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2026 at Greater Noida, Shah pointed to positive global indicators for the Indian economy, noting that Moody’s has revised upward its growth forecast for India while Japan’s JCR has also upgraded the country’s sovereign rating.

The Home Minister said India is progressing with the vision of building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. He highlighted the manifold rise in exports and rapid developments in the semiconductor sector as indicators of the country’s expanding economic and manufacturing capabilities.

Praising the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shah said improved law and order, investor-friendly industrial policies and proactive governance had helped create an attractive investment environment in the state.

He said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as an important centre for defence manufacturing, with investments flowing into the state through the defence corridor. The manufacture of BrahMos missile systems and AK-203 rifles in the state, he added, reflected its growing role in India’s defence production ecosystem.

Shah also highlighted the development of the Noida Airport, expressways and improved connectivity, saying these infrastructure projects were transforming Uttar Pradesh’s industrial landscape. He said the state was making rapid progress in investment, industry and manufacturing and was moving towards its target of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his address, said Uttar Pradesh had emerged as a major manufacturing hub in India. He highlighted the participation of Japan, Vietnam, Russia, Singapore, Austria and Belarus as partner countries at UPITS 2026.

Adityanath said the special pavilions set up by the participating countries were strengthening bilateral trade ties and creating opportunities for strategic partnerships, technology transfers and joint ventures.

He said India’s Free Trade Agreements with major global economies, signed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, were providing Uttar Pradesh with new opportunities to expand its international trade.