India's 'Tree Father' plants for a greener future

NOIDA, India: With Delhi's choking haze hanging overhead, Peepal Baba presses a young tree into the earth, continuing a nearly half-century mission to restore India's vanishing green cover.

"When I was young, I planted saplings like a soldier," said Swami Prem Parivartan, better known as "Peepal Baba", or "tree father", rubbing earth between his fingers and mixing wet mulch around the sapling's base.

It is the latest tree among millions that his teams estimate to have planted.

"What started as a solitary act of planting became contagious," he said.

At 60, he has turned a childhood fascination with trees into one of India's largest grassroots planting movements.

"We did not wait for governments to act," he said. "We gathered friends, volunteers, wanderers, believers."

In Delhi, a sprawling megacity of 30 million people with scorching summers and toxic winter air, his answer to environmental despair is stubbornly simple -- plant a tree, keep it alive, then plant another.

"Whatever little we can do for the environment, we have to do," he said, beaming a warm smile.

'Cooling towers'

Exactly how many trees he has planted, and how much land has been restored, are not his focus.

His trust estimates it has restored vegetation across more than 270,000 hectares, or 2,700 square kilometres -- more than twice the size of Delhi and nearly as large as California's Yosemite National Park.

The organisation says it has planted or preserved 26 million trees.

But he insists numbers and exact areas are not the point.

"I never counted shade in digits," he said.

"It is not about planting one tree or two trees or 1,000 trees. It's about how you manage the land on which those plants have been planted."