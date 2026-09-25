J&K cloudbursts, flash floods damage 24,000 houses, 5,000 roads and 4,000 water schemes in two years

SRINAGAR: The cloudbursts and flash floods have left a trail of destruction across Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years, damaging over 24,000 residential houses, more than 5,000 roads, over 4000 water supply schemes and affecting nearly one lakh hectares of agricultural and orchard land.

The disasters have not only inflicted massive damage to homes and infrastructure but have also severely disrupted livelihoods, connectivity, and the rural economy.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Shakti Raj Parihar, the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary informed the Assembly about the damages caused by cloudbursts and flash floods in J&K during the financial years 2025-26 and 2026-27.

According to official figures, Jammu region was the worst hit by the weather fury including cloudbursts and flash floods in the last two years.

As per the data, 23,470 residential houses, 5084 roads and 3670 water supply schemes were damaged by the flash floods and cloudbursts in the last two years.

Besides, 99,300.29 hectares of orchard land was affected by the weather fury and 5,207 livestock deaths were reported.

Udhampur district was the hardest hit in 2025-26, recording damage to 7025 residential structures, 20,446.5 hectares of crop land, 304 water supply schemes and 1,468 livestock lost.

In Kashmir, 946 residential structures, 289 roads, 513 water supply schemes were damaged by the flash floods and cloudbursts during the last two years. It also affected 7,021.97 hectares of agricultural land and caused the death of 37 livestock.

Pulwama district recorded maximum damage in the Valley with 289 houses, 60 water supply schemes and 25 roads damaged.

According to DyCM, the roads and water supply schemes damaged during 2025-26 have been temporarily restored with permanent restoration works currently under process.

“Public infrastructure affected during 2026-27 has been partially restored, with permanent repair works ongoing across all impacted districts,” he said.

On the financial front, the DyCM said compensation is being disbursed to affected individuals in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

However, no special financial package or dedicated relief has been sanctioned for rehabilitation purposes as was demanded by affected families and political parties.

To support affected families, the Chief Minister's Relief Fund provided specific financial assistance for structural damages.