Leh shuts down to mark first anniversary of statehood stir

SRINAGAR: Several parts of Ladakh were shut down on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025, violence in which four persons were killed and more than 40 were injured. Last year, the incident occurred during a protest demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh.

The day was observed as “Shaheed Diwas” with prayers held at NDS Stadium in Leh, where political and religious leaders, civil society representatives, traders and students paid tributes to the deceased. A rally was organised, attended by senior leaders of the Kargil Democratic Alliance, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Ladakh’s Lok Sabha MP.

Addressing the gathering, Climate activist and LAB leader Sonam Wangchuk alleged that police had used live ammunition against protesters without a firing order. He demanded the release of the incident’s inquiry report and alleged that three Muslim magistrates had refused to sign firing orders despite being pressured to do so. He said deaths could have been avoided had the Centre fulfilled its commitments to Ladakh.

“Four people were killed in the firing. The bullets did not hit their feet but their chest, their back and their head,” Wangchuk said, alleging that the firing was carried out with AK-47 rifles.