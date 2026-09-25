'Make in India' fell short of expectations, private investment boom did not happen: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday claimed that the Modi government's flagship 'Make in India' initiative had fallen short of its expectations, alleging that the anticipated private investment boom failed to materialise and broad-based job growth remained elusive.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, cited data on the manufacturing sector's performance over the last 12 years to question the impact of the initiative.

Ramesh said data from both the Gross Value Added (GVA) and the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), under both old and new series, showed that manufacturing growth had more often than not lagged overall economic growth during the period.

"This is a very educative and data-rich thread that clearly shows that the much-hyped Make in India has significantly belied hopes and expectations," Ramesh said.