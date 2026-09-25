Man beaten to death by 10 youths after altercation at roadside eatery in Jharkhand

RANCHI: A 24-year-old son of a police officer was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths following an altercation at a roadside eatery in Giridih while he was eating Maggi, police said. Four people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

Hritik Yadav had gone to the Bandarkupi area with two friends at around 11 PM on Thursday to eat Maggi at a roadside eatery. There, he got into an altercation with some youths. The dispute escalated quickly, and a group of about 10 to 15 youths arrived at the spot.

The group allegedly assaulted Hritik. He was beaten severely, resulting in critical injuries.

After he fell unconscious, Hritik's friends rushed him to Giridih Sadar Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead after examination.

Hritik's father, Musafir Singh, is a Sub-Inspector (SI) with the Jharkhand Police and is currently posted at the Chatrochatti police station in Bokaro district.

According to family members, Hritik Yadav had been selected for the Home Guard last year and was due to undergo training soon.

The deceased’s friend, Shubham Das, said that at around 10:30 PM, he and his friends, Raja Gupta and Hritik Yadav, had gone to ‘Maggi Point’, which remains open throughout the night, at Bandarkuppi on the Giridih-Dumri road. Suddenly, Satish Yadav, a resident of Nawadih in the Pirtand police station area, arrived with 8 to 10 associates and launched a surprise attack on them.

“Initially, they struck with their fists; when the punches proved insufficient, they began beating the group with bamboo sticks. They beat Hritik so severely that he lost his life,” said Das. He recounted that the attack was sudden, and Hritik was beaten to death.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Muffasil Police Station In-charge Gyan Ranjan rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the other youths involved and determine the motive behind the assault.

According to police, a few people have been detained and are being questioned.

“Yadav had gone to an eatery in Bandarkupi with friends on Thursday night, where he got into a heated argument with a group. Following the verbal altercation, a scuffle broke out between the two sides, and Yadav was severely beaten. He was taken to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jeetvahan Oraon. Four people have been detained for questioning, while the process to identify others is underway, he added.