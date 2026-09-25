MHA extends AFSPA in parts of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh for another six months

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday issued a separate notification extending the ‘disturbed area’ tag under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in specified areas of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur for another six months from October 1, citing a review of the law and order situation in the three states.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in the notifications, said the AFSPA would remain in force in the notified areas for six months, unless withdrawn earlier. The orders were issued under Section 3 of the Act, which empowers the Central government to declare an area “disturbed” when it considers the use of armed forces necessary to aid civil authorities.

In Manipur, the “disturbed area” declaration will cover the entire state except areas under 13 police stations in five districts. The exclusions cover police station jurisdictions in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

In Nagaland, the Act has been extended across nine districts - Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri. It will also remain in force in areas under 21 police stations across Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Wokha and Zunheboto districts.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the extension covers Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts. It also applies to areas under Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district, which borders Assam.

The Centre said the decisions followed a “further review of the law and order situation” in the three states.

The latest notifications continue the Centre’s periodic use of the AFSPA in parts of the Northeast. The law grants armed forces personnel certain special powers in areas officially declared “disturbed”, including powers to make arrests without warrants and use force under specified circumstances.