NDA ally Chirag Paswan tells EC to clear doubts over SIR, says he will not defend poll panel

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Friday urged the Election Commission to "dispel misgivings in the minds of the people" arising from a report on alleged differences within the poll panel over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) which is an NDA ally, said he did not intend to defend the Election Commission, a constitutional body, merely because he was part of the government. He also said he was not particularly concerned by allegations made by opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi.

"Let me make it clear that as part of the government, I do not intend to defend what is a constitutional body. I am also not much worried about the allegations made by the opposition, which will always take a stand that suits it politically," the Hajipur MP told reporters.

He, however, said the Election Commission should address concerns among the public over its functioning.

"If the people start losing trust in the electoral system, that will not augur well for democracy and, therefore, I think the Election Commission must come out with its clarification more forcefully. It need not respond to what Rahul Gandhi and his associates are saying. But it must dispel misgivings in the minds of the people," Paswan said.

Paswan's response came amid a political row over a report alleging differences within the Election Commission over the SIR exercise. His remarks differ from the BJP's more forceful defence of the poll panel, which has further fuelled opposition allegations that the SIR was manipulated to benefit the senior NDA partner.

More than 10 crore voters' names are reported to have been removed from electoral rolls under the exercise, which began in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections and was subsequently extended to other parts of the country in phases.

(With inputs from PTI)