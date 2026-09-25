Prevent child sex content online, SC tells Centre

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday termed the issue of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) “extremely serious” and asked the Centre to focus on preventing such material from appearing online in the first place.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran asked the Centre to consider steps to ensure that such material is prevented from being uploaded or surfaced online.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Just Rights for Children Alliance (JRCA) through its founder Bhuwan Ribhu, seeking effective implementation of the directions issued by the Supreme Court in its September 23, 2024 judgment in Just Rights for Children Alliance & Anr vs S Harish & Ors.

The petitioner noted that nearly two years had passed since the judgment. The Centre said it would file an affidavit and an action-taken report.