Ranchi schools to remain closed on September 26 amid yellow rain alert

RANCHI: In view of the 'Yellow Alert' for rain issued by the Meteorological Department for September 26, the Ranchi district administration has ordered the closure of schools from KG to Class 12.

According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h are likely in isolated areas of the state on September 25.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in several districts, including Ranchi, Gumla, and Khunti on Thursday.

According to the directive issued by the Ranchi district administration, all categories of schools—government, government-aided (including minority institutions), and private—operating in the Ranchi district will remain closed. However, private schools may take their own decision if examinations are already underway.

The district administration has clarified that compliance with the order to keep schools closed is mandatory for all concerned schools and institutions.

Schools or institutions failing to comply with the order will be held liable under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The district administration stated that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the health and safety of the students.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain continued since Friday morning in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Koderma, Ramgarh, Gumla, Hazaribagh, Jamtara, and Dhanbad, accompanied by strong winds. Several trees were uprooted and have fallen onto roads in several districts.

While the intensity of the rain will subside after September 25, light to moderate rainfall is still expected on September 26 and 27. An alert for lightning strikes has also been issued.

Thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong winds of 30–40 km/h are likely in various parts of the state through September 27.

Notably, a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal has crossed the coasts of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, and its impact is being felt in Jharkhand. Rain has been occurring across the state since Wednesday.