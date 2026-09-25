Two Kuki student leaders from Manipur arrested by NIA in Mizoram

AIZAWL: Two Kuki student leaders from Manipur were arrested by the NIA in Aizawl, an official said on Friday.

The two leaders were picked up from a hotel in Aizawl's Khatla area on Thursday, he said.

The arrests were made hours after the agency, assisted by the Assam Rifles, apprehended United Kuki National Army (UKNA) chief Thangkhomang Haokip and his driver from the northeastern outskirts of the Mizoram capital, the official said.

The two student leaders and Haokip, along with his driver, are currently in the custody of the NIA, he said.

Haokip is wanted in several cases in Manipur, but the charges against the two student leaders were not immediately clear.

The Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (SIB), which was earlier reported to have been involved in the operation, was not part of it, the official said.