Uttarakhand HC upholds 50% women’s quota in student polls

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has upheld the state government’s order mandating 50 per cent reservation for women in student union elections, clearing the way for polls under the new framework later this month.

Justice Ravindra Maithani’s single-judge bench dismissed petitions filed by students challenging the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

Bharat Keshwani and Manas Arya, students at colleges in Ramnagar and Haldwani, were among the candidates who approached the court. They contended that the government had no authority to prescribe a quota for student union elections and sought the order’s cancellation, arguing that it was contrary to the rules.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Surya Narayan Babulkar told the court that the government’s power to provide for reservation flowed from the Constitution. He also argued that the petitions were “not maintainable” and should be dismissed.

The court found the government order valid and rejected the challenges. Student union elections will consequently be conducted with the 50 per cent reservation in place.

The ruling comes days before voting for the 2026-27 academic session. Student union polls are scheduled across 114 degree colleges and five university campuses in Uttarakhand on September 29. Elections to the student federation will follow on October 1.

According to the Higher Education Department, this is the first time the state has made 50 per cent women’s participation mandatory in student union elections. The decision will shape contests across campuses as candidates prepare for polling under the revised rules.