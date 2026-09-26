‘A regime of the army, by the army, for the army’: India tears into Pakistan at UN

India on Friday hit back at Pakistan at the United Nations, describing it as a “puppet” regime and ripping into its “falsehoods” and “deceit”, while warning that continued terrorism by Islamabad would have consequences.

Exercising its Right of Reply at the UN General Assembly, India responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks at the UNGA, where he credited US President Donald Trump for his “timely intervention” during the 2025 conflict with India and again raised the Kashmir issue.

First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Petal Gahlot, said Pakistan’s remarks on democratic rights and human values were “hypocritical homilies” coming from a regime whose capital was being “fortified against its own people”.

“And that…is happening because this is a regime of the army, by the army, and for the army. Their puppets may come and go but let us have no illusion who calls the shots. The reality of Pakistan is expressed in its 27th Amendment and the lifelong immunity granted to its real ruler,” Gahlot said.

She was referring to the 27th Constitutional Amendment passed in November last year by the Shehbaz Sharif government, which grants Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir lifelong immunity from legal prosecution.

“We are confident that this Assembly will recognise Pakistan and its policies for what they really are; not what its representative mendaciously projects it to be. Reiterating falsehoods year after year does not make them true. Pakistan’s terrorism, deceit and duplicity will neither benefit it nor the world,” she said.