Airing honest views to BJP does not mean he is leaving the party says former CM Amarinder Singh

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that airing his views about Punjab to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not mean he intends to leave the party as it his duty to tell his party what he feels.

Singh has been upset at not being consulted by the BJP on its Punjab strategy, on which he continues to advocate an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) if the BJP wants to win the upcoming 2027 assembly elections which are now six months away and added that he had spent 60 years in Punjab politics.

The 84-year old Singh said this after launching a book on the life of late spinning legend Bishan Singh Bedi here on Friday, Singh said it was his duty and obligation to frankly share his views with the party about the situation in Punjab. He added that some BJP office-bearers handling the state’s affairs had not even completed a year in state politics.

"Some people came after us and have not even been there for a year. We have seen the situation in Punjab over all these years, but they have not even asked us. It is my duty to tell them what my views and feelings are,” said Singh and added that he had not said that he was no longer relevant in either the Congress or the BJP.

"My colleagues and I have spent sixty years in Punjab’s electoral politics. We have seen Punjab going through several turmoils. We have done certain things. All we expect is that the BJP would seek and value our opinion coming from our experience,’’ Singh said, who merged his party, Punjab Lok Congress, with the BJP in 2022. He had left the Congress in 2021 and founded his own party following a fallout with the Congress.

Singh said, "Parties keep changing. When I was in the Congress, I also went to the Akali Dal over Operation Blue Star and later returned to the Congress. That does not mean I will now leave and join another party. But it is my duty to tell them (BJP) my views and what my feelings are."