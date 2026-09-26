‘Ancient Indian wisdom guide for Viksit Bharat’

NEW DELHI: “Ancient Indian civilisation did not merely create knowledge. It developed ways to retain that knowledge within society, translating scientific understanding into culture, oral traditions and institutions”, remarked Swaminanthan Gurumurthy, chairman of Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) and noted journalist-cum-author on Friday. He was speaking on ‘Ancient Indian Wisdom as a Guide for Viksit Bharat’ at a Mantrana by Bharat Ki Soch, a think tank rooted in India’s civilisational ethos.

Gurumurthy said India’s ancient wisdom was a guide for the world’s future and India was emerging globally with its civilisational wisdom. He said ideas articulated in India thousands of years were finding resonance in science and social security worldwide. Citing the Vedas, he said ancient traditions preserved and transmitted knowledge, with ‘rishis’ carrying it to rishis’ and practices becoming traditions.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi, he said Modi had emphasised living in communion with Nature and tradition amid material measures of development. “India’s culture is deeply rooted in the sciences that underpin the modern world”, he remarked.

On living together in society, he said sharing was central to Indian culture. “And, that is Dharma”, pointed out.

On social security, he said the US faced a difficult situation. “By 2032, there will be a deficit of 29 trillion dollars in the social security account, which will end with 75 years. But if you take the overall social security system, it will be 73 trillion dollar deficit in today’s value. This is a time bomb ticking under America”. He added that 84% of parents were being taken care of by children in India, reflecting ancient sharing and living together.