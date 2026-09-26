CAT member recuses from hearing Sanjiv Chaturvedi's plea, 17th judge to step aside

DEHRADUN: A judicial member of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has recused himself from hearing a petition filed by Uttarakhand-cadre Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, taking the reported number of judges who have stepped aside from his cases to 17.

The latest recusal relates to Chaturvedi's challenge to a November 2021 Uttarakhand government order on the appraisal-report channel for IFS officers. The petition also refers to a Supreme Court ruling delivered in May 2025.

An order issued by CAT Delhi Bench member Rajinder Kashyap on September 21 said: “After hearing the matter for some time, Hon’ble Mr. Rajveer Singh Verma, Member (J), recuses himself from hearing this matter.” The order did not mention any reason.

According to a tally of the proceedings, the recusals include two Supreme Court judges, four Uttarakhand High Court judges, nine CAT members, including a former chairman, and two district court judges. The tally could not be independently verified from the available information.

The latest order follows two recusals by the Uttarakhand High Court in September and October 2025, when Justices Alok Verma and Ravindra Maithani stepped aside from a contempt case filed by Chaturvedi against CAT members and its registry.