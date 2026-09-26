Chandigarh cop shot dead by teen son for telling him to wait till 21 to marry girlfriend

CHANDIGARH: A head constable of Chandigarh Police who was allegedly shot dead inside his house by his teen son had told him to wait till he turns 21 to marry his girlfriend, the police have said.

The deceased was identified as Nitin Singh (45), who was posted with the accounts branch at the Chandigarh Police headquarters, was found dead at his government residence in Sector 22 with a gunshot injury to his head on Friday, a day after he had an argument with his 18-year-old son, Armaan.

A country-made pistol was recovered from the spot, that was brought by from Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

A senior police officer said Armaan, who has been arrested, also tried to harm his mother, Monika, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), by grabbing her by the neck. She however escaped, rushed to the rooftop and alerted her neighbours.

A neighbourer said that after the incident, Armaan tried to portray that someone from outside entered the house and shot his father and fled.

According to preliminary investigation, Armaan was putting pressure on his parents to marry his girlfriend, while they insisted that he should wait till he turns 21, the legal age to get married for men in India.

Armaan was out on bail in a case where two brothers were killed when he rammed a car into their bike on February 25.

"Armaan was forcing his parents to bring the girl to their house, a demand which they turned down. He also demanded money for his various needs from his parents," said a police officer.

Kumar also said Armaan "showed no remorse" for what he has done.

It is learnt that he had demanded Rs 10 lakh from his father for getting married.

A case has been registered and Armaan has now been arrested.

Meanwhile Singh's body had been shifted to the mortuary of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.