Former CM Harish Rawat appears before ED in 2016 Uttarakhand recruitment exam case

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in a 2016 recruitment examination.

Rawat arrived at the ED's regional office in Dehradun's IT Park wearing a photograph of his mother around his neck.

He said the ED had issued him a notice two days earlier, asking him to appear and submit documents, including income tax returns and details of family property. The notice followed searches at the premises of Chandan Singh Jeena, Rawat's former Officer on Special Duty and later his personal assistant.

“The notice asks for information about my family, but it does not explain who is included in the term ‘family’,” Rawat said. “It has also sought old income-tax returns and details of family property. That is why I have come here today.”

Explaining why he brought the photograph, Rawat said: “Remembering my mother, Maa Jagdamba and Mother Earth, I have come to the ED office with my mother’s blessings. I have not called anyone or asked anyone to come. I have come alone, with my mother.”

He also described the photograph as a personal source of support. “What greater proof could there be than bringing my mother’s photograph with me?” he said.