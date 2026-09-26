Haryana CM Saini accuses AAP of using Bhagat Singh’s name to make ‘false promises’ in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name to make “false promises” to the people of Punjab. He alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal invoked the martyr’s name, honesty and jobs for 20 lakh youths during the election campaign to mislead voters.
Addressing public representatives from Nawanshahr at Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh, Saini said Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life so future generations could live with freedom and security. He alleged that the AAP government had insulted Bhagat Singh and should apologise to the people of Punjab for making false promises in his name.
Saini said Punjab was a symbol of culture, thought and spirit, and the land of Gurus, saints and martyrs. He said the people of Punjab had given the AAP government five years to serve them but alleged that the AAP and Congress governments had only worked to “loot” the state and its people.
He alleged that the “wrong policies” of the Congress and AAP had pushed Punjab backwards and claimed the AAP government had turned out to be even more corrupt than the Congress. He said the people of Punjab had resolved to form a BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Saini alleged that the AAP and Congress had promised jobs for youth, corruption-free and drug-free governance, and farmers’ welfare, but had failed to fulfil those promises. He claimed the people of Punjab had earlier rejected the Congress and would now reject the AAP government as well.
Referring to Haryana, Saini said the BJP government had provided jobs to youth without “parchi-kharchi”. He said if the BJP formed the government in Punjab, development and welfare schemes would be implemented on the lines of Haryana.
Saini also said the Haryana government had enacted a law against those exploiting youth through “dunki routes” and had set up a Foreign Service Department to help young people find jobs abroad.
Haryana Public Works Minister Ranbir Singh Gangwa said the BJP organisation had strengthened wherever Saini had campaigned. Referring to his campaigns in Maharashtra, Delhi and Assam, Gangwa said Saini was now campaigning in Punjab, where the BJP’s support base was “continuously expanding”.