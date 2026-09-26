Haryana CM Saini accuses AAP of using Bhagat Singh’s name to make ‘false promises’ in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name to make “false promises” to the people of Punjab. He alleged that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal invoked the martyr’s name, honesty and jobs for 20 lakh youths during the election campaign to mislead voters.

Addressing public representatives from Nawanshahr at Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh, Saini said Shaheed Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life so future generations could live with freedom and security. He alleged that the AAP government had insulted Bhagat Singh and should apologise to the people of Punjab for making false promises in his name.

Saini said Punjab was a symbol of culture, thought and spirit, and the land of Gurus, saints and martyrs. He said the people of Punjab had given the AAP government five years to serve them but alleged that the AAP and Congress governments had only worked to “loot” the state and its people.

He alleged that the “wrong policies” of the Congress and AAP had pushed Punjab backwards and claimed the AAP government had turned out to be even more corrupt than the Congress. He said the people of Punjab had resolved to form a BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.