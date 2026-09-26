India’s tourism sector surges post-Covid as domestic tourist visits reach 428.55 crore in 2025

NEW DELHI: India has witnessed significant growth in the tourism sector following the Covid pandemic, with a manifold increase in domestic travel. According to the Tourism Ministry, domestic tourist visits reached 428.55 crore in 2025, up from 67.7 crore in 2021. Foreign tourist visits also increased from 0.1 crore to 2.53 crore during the same period.

The sector’s contribution to foreign exchange has also grown. The ministry data, shared on Saturday on the eve of World Tourism Day, states foreign exchange earnings from tourism increased from Rs 63,978 crore in 2021 to Rs 2.76 lakh crore last year.

The growth in the tourism sector has also contributed to the country's economy, which is measured through the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA).

According to the latest TSA estimates cited by the ministry, the sector contributes 5.22 percent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Employment in the sector has also risen from 6.94 crore in 2019-20 to 8.46 crore in 2023-24, reflecting its growing role as a source of livelihoods.

TSA is the official accounting framework used to measure the sector’s direct and indirect economic contributions.

“India is also strengthening its digital tourism ecosystem through e-Visa, the Incredible India Digital Platform and NIDHI+, with AI enabling more personalised and seamless travel experiences. Alongside digital innovation, initiatives such as Swadesh Darshan 2.0, PRASHAD, cruise tourism and tourism skill development are expanding destinations, improving visitor experiences and creating livelihood opportunities. India’s World Tourism Day 2026 celebrations, highlights India’s efforts to build a more connected, inclusive and sustainable tourism sector,” said the ministry.