NCB-led joint operation begins large-scale cannabis destruction in Himachal's Kullu

CHANDIGARH: In an effort to destroy a major source of charas in the country, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Himachal Pradesh Police and the State Forest Department, has launched a large-scale drive to destroy cannabis plants in remote high-altitude areas of Kullu district, known for illegal cannabis cultivation.

The operation, which began on Friday, also involves geo-tagging the plantations to keep track of any future cultivation. The joint teams are working in difficult mountainous terrain to identify and destroy illegally cultivated cannabis plants.

“ A joint operation by NCB along with ITBP and other agencies is being carried out for the identification and destruction of illegal cultivation of cannabis plants, The joint teams are operating in difficult mountainous terrain. The entire exercise is being geo-tagged and documented through photographs and videography to ensure transparency, and the Forest Department shall issue the destruction certificate on conclusion of the campaign. Legal action under the NDPS Act, 1985 shall be initiated against persons found responsible for the cultivation,’’ said Amanjit Singh, Additional Director of NCB Chandigarh Zone.

He said the operation was continuing and more areas were being mapped for destruction in the coming days. The NCB has also urged the public to share information on drug trafficking through the MANAS National Narcotics Helpline (toll-free 1933), assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

The operation is part of the vision document on Narcotics Control (2026–2029), released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the 10th Apex Level Meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in New Delhi on June 26. The document lays down a roadmap towards Nasha Mukt Bharat and stresses stopping drugs at the production stage through coordinated eradication of illicit cultivation by central and state agencies.

Sources said the operation would continue for about a month.