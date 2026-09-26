Police officer asking for way assaulted by Ganesh Visarjan procession mob in Chhattisgarh’s Ambikapur

RAIPUR: A trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was assaulted and his vehicle was vandalised by youths participating in a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Ambikapur, north Chhattisgarh, after he requested them to clear the road to let his car pass, police said.

Police have arrested six individuals in connection with the incident, while a search is underway for the remaining accused.

The incident occurred late night around 10 PM in the Jagdishpur area. The victim, trainee DSP Nishant Kurre—who also serves as the in-charge of the Darima police station—was returning in his car from an official area tour.

According to police sources, a Ganesh Visarjan procession accompanied by a pickup truck playing blaring DJ music had blocked the stretch of road between Kanthi and Jagdishpur, falling under the jurisdiction of the Manipur police station. Finding the thoroughfare jammed, DSP Kurre asked the youths leading the procession to streamline the crowd and give way for vehicles.

The request quickly triggered a heated altercation. A mob of over a dozen people participating in the procession allegedly surrounded the officer and thrashed him. The attackers also attacked his car, smashing its windows and causing extensive damage. DSP Kurre sustained injuries during the scuffle.

Upon receiving an alert about the attack on the senior officer, a team from Manipur police station rushed to the spot. Cordons were established during the night, leading to the arrest of six accused: Anil Rajwade, Dhaneshwar, Ramdev, Shivshankar, Neeraj, and Mukesh Das.

Confirming the action, the police officials in Ambikapur stated that a criminal case has been registered against the accused for obstructing government servants in the discharge of their duties, assault, and property damage. Raids continue to trace the other participants involved in the mob attack.