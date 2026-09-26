Punjab CM Mann to hold talks with 7-member panel on Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act amendments

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will hold detailed deliberations with the seven-member high-powered committee constituted by the state government to coordinate with the panel formed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib for examining and suggesting amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday and will focus on the future course of action for further strengthening the Act, while ensuring that the proposed amendments comprehensively address all legal and procedural aspects.

The high-level committee constituted by the state government comprises former Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, Head of Damdami Taksal Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh Rampur Kheda, Justice (Retd.) Jaspal Singh, Justice (Retd.) Gurbir Singh, Jatinder Singh Aulakh, IPS (Retd.), and Law Officer Preet Inder Paul Singh.

On this, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “Our government is firmly committed to framing a robust and legally sustainable legislation which acts as an effective deterrent against anyone even contemplating an act of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The incidents of sacrilege in the past have deeply hurt the sentiments and psyche of millions of people, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that the sanctity and dignity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji remains fully protected.”

He said, “I remain grateful to the Almighty for giving me the opportunity to bring forward legislation dedicated to protecting the dignity and sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The Bill was drafted after extensive consultations with legal experts, with the clear objective of ensuring that there are no loopholes which can weaken its effectiveness in the future.”

He affirmed, “Our endeavour is to ensure that the law is comprehensive, watertight and capable of standing the test of time. No person should ever be able to exploit any legal loophole to escape accountability for an act of sacrilege. Every aspect of the legislation needs to be examined with utmost care so that its intended purpose is effectively achieved.”

Mann said, “The seven-member committee will provide valuable guidance to the state government while examining every aspect of the legislation in consultation with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The proposed amendments will be discussed in a comprehensive manner so that all legal and procedural aspects are duly addressed.”

He stated, “We deeply respect the sentiments attached to Sri Guru Granth Sahib and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the legislation provides the strongest possible legal framework against sacrilege. At the same time, the proposed amendments will be pursued with utmost sensitivity, responsibility and in accordance with constitutional and legal principles.”

He stated, “The motive is clear that the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib remains duly protected and the law serves its intended purpose effectively. I hope that the deliberations of the committee will produce the desired results in accordance with the sentiments of the Sikh Panth and further strengthen the legal framework for protecting the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.”