Punjab counter intelligence officer held with 3 kg of heroin, weapons in Ferozepur

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have arrested one of their own inspectors, posted in the Counter Intelligence wing, after recovering more than 3 kg of heroin and a cache of weapons from his vehicle during a check in Ferozepur district.

The accused, 56-year-old Baldev Singh of Pattli village in Talwandi Bhai, was intercepted on the Ferozepur-Moga road after his car was stopped at a police checkpoint on Friday night. The checkpoint had been set up on a tip-off that Singh was allegedly involved in drug smuggling.

When his car approached the barricade, police signalled him to stop, and he complied. However, he reportedly tried to assert his authority by identifying himself as a serving inspector and attempted to throw his weight around. When officers insisted on searching the vehicle, he allegedly grew agitated and threatened departmental action against them, but they held their ground and proceeded with the search.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh said the police recovered 3.350 kg of heroin, six pistols with magazines, four additional magazines, seven live rounds and six mobile phones from Baldev Singh's possession. He said the inspector had been stopped based on prior intelligence about the consignment he was carrying.

Singh said the police were investigating the involvement of other persons, both within the department and outside. "The accused will be produced in the court for police remand," Singh added.

He said the investigation was ongoing, and further probes would determine whether the seized drugs were part of a recent consignment or had been held for some time, as well as the source of the weapons. He added that preliminary suspicion pointed to a possible Pakistan link regarding the firearms, though this would be confirmed only after investigation.

A case has been registered against the inspector under Section 21 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Ghall Khurd police station on Saturday. The seized mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination to trace call records and other details.

Police are also investigating how long the inspector had allegedly been involved in the trade, and the intended destination of the seized contraband. He remains in custody and is being questioned.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring district of Fazilka, police arrested three suspected drug smugglers and recovered two Pakistani-made drones and 270 grams of heroin from their possession.

According to police, a patrolling team intercepted a motorcycle carrying the three men near Ghubaya village on suspicion of smuggling. A search recovered the two drones and 270 grams of heroin. They were identified as Harmesh Singh alias Gaggi of Fattuwala village, Luvpreet Singh alias Lovely of Jodha Bhaini, and Balwinder Singh alias Neeti of Dhani Maagh Singh.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Fazilka, Satinder Kumar said preliminary investigation indicated the suspects had smuggled the heroin from Pakistan using a drone. He said the drone carrying the consignment apparently fell to the ground after being affected by anti-drone jammers, after which the suspects allegedly retrieved it.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act.