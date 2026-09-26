Ranchi Diary | Nearly 1/3rd women underweight in Jharkhand

Nearly one in three women in Jharkhand are underweight, while about 16.9% are overweight or face metabolic risks, according to recent health data cited at a state-level consultation on pre-conception care held in Ranchi. The consultation was organised by the Health Department in collaboration with the Child In Need Institute (CINI) under the ‘Prarambh’ initiative. Citing findings from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023–24, officials said 29.2% of women in the state are underweight. The survey also found that 28% women aged between 20 and 24 got married before 18, while 11.7% of adolescent girls were already pregnant.

Anti-suicide fans at BIT Mesra hostels

Ranchi’s Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra has started replacing conventional ceiling fans in its hostels with models fitted with anti-suicide safety rods as a precaution. The specially designed rods are intended to detach the fan when the load or pressure on them exceeds a prescribed limit, thereby reducing the risk of incidents involving ceiling fans. The move follows a series of recent incidents at premier technical institutions across the country. On September 19, an engineering student of BIT Mesra was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room. According to officials, the decision has been taken in the interest of student safety.