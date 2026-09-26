Tibetan government-in-exile objects to Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh-Tibet comparison

CHANDIGARH: The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile, has expressed "deep concern" over climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's comparison of the situation in Ladakh with China's treatment of Tibet, calling the remarks "misplaced and inaccurate."

The exchange comes amid continuing political discussions over Ladakh's demands for greater constitutional and administrative safeguards, while the CTA continues to highlight the situation of Tibetans under Chinese rule.

CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said Wangchuk's remarks did not reflect the situation inside Tibet, where Tibetans continue to face restrictions on their fundamental rights, religious freedom and cultural expression.

"The Central Tibetan Administration expresses deep concern over remarks made by Sonam Wangchuk in his recent public speech in Ladakh, in which he compared the situation in Ladakh with that of inside Tibet. CTA considers such a comparison misplaced and inaccurate. His statement doesn’t reflect the real situation inside Tibet.

Tibet continues to remain under China’s authoritarian rule, where Tibetans face systematic repression of their fundamental rights, religious freedom; and intensification of measures aimed at erasing its distinct cultural identity,’’ he said.

Lekshay was responding to Wangchuk's remarks at a public gathering in Leh on Thursday, held to commemorate the four civilians killed during protests on September 24, 2025, demanding statehood for Ladakh and Sixth Schedule safeguards.