Tibetan government-in-exile objects to Sonam Wangchuk's Ladakh-Tibet comparison

CHANDIGARH: The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the Tibetan government-in-exile, has expressed "deep concern" over climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's comparison of the situation in Ladakh with China's treatment of Tibet, calling the remarks "misplaced and inaccurate."
The exchange comes amid continuing political discussions over Ladakh's demands for greater constitutional and administrative safeguards, while the CTA continues to highlight the situation of Tibetans under Chinese rule.
CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said Wangchuk's remarks did not reflect the situation inside Tibet, where Tibetans continue to face restrictions on their fundamental rights, religious freedom and cultural expression.
"The Central Tibetan Administration expresses deep concern over remarks made by Sonam Wangchuk in his recent public speech in Ladakh, in which he compared the situation in Ladakh with that of inside Tibet. CTA considers such a comparison misplaced and inaccurate. His statement doesn’t reflect the real situation inside Tibet.
Tibet continues to remain under China’s authoritarian rule, where Tibetans face systematic repression of their fundamental rights, religious freedom; and intensification of measures aimed at erasing its distinct cultural identity,’’ he said.
Lekshay was responding to Wangchuk's remarks at a public gathering in Leh on Thursday, held to commemorate the four civilians killed during protests on September 24, 2025, demanding statehood for Ladakh and Sixth Schedule safeguards.
During the event, Wangchuk drew a parallel between Ladakh and Tibet and said Ladakhis were facing oppression despite choosing to be part of India because it is a democracy.
"Ladakh had China on one side and India on the other. Ladakh chose India because we believed that in India, there is democracy, we would be able to live with our heads held high and today, such oppression is being inflicted on Ladakh that, in my view, even China is not doing this to Tibet,’’ Wangchuk had said.
He also sought a people's tribunal to probe the deaths of the four protesters, saying a judicial commission set up by the Union Home Ministry had not yet submitted its report.
“Last year on this day, four people died... Bullets hit their chests, backs, and heads. Those were not pellets that would merely injure you or hurt your eyes. Bullets were fired indiscriminately from automatic weapons, like AK-47s, at the unarmed youth of Ladakh who were peacefully demanding their rights,” Wangchuk had alleged.
Wangchuk rejected claims that he had triggered the protests. He alleged that before the 2020 LAHDC-Leh elections, Ladakhi representatives opposing the polls were taken to New Delhi on a special flight and promised statehood and Sixth Schedule status.
Wangchuk has been a prominent face of the movement seeking greater political and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. The agitation gained momentum last year over demands for statehood, greater representation and protection of the region's land, environment and cultural interests.