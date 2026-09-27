Ahead of SGPC talks, Punjab CM Mann says anti-sacrilege law can't be diluted

Mann directed the committee to hold detailed and regular meetings with the panel constituted by the Akal Takht to review the proposed amendments, consider its suggestions and evolve consensus, while ensuring that the law continues to provide the strongest possible protection to the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and brings solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.

Mann said, “While discussing the provisions of the law with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and working towards building consensus, the spirit and core objective of the law must not be compromised. The provisions prescribing life imprisonment and heavy fines for perpetrators of sacrilege constitute the core foundation of this law, and therefore the law must not be weakened at any cost.”

He said, “There is no doubt that this law has provided solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, which has been perturbed over frequent incidents of sacrilege. For the first time, a strong sense of deterrence is being created among those who may contemplate committing such a heinous offence.”

Mann added that the sole objective of the government is to ensure the strictest possible punishment for those guilty of sacrilege so that no person can ever dare to commit this grave offence.

Certain concerns have been raised regarding some provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, and the government is willing to examine them in their entirety.

Mann said, “For this purpose, our government has constituted a seven-member committee comprising eminent personalities associated with the religious sphere, intellectuals and legal experts. The committee will hold detailed consultations with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and examine every aspect of the law before providing appropriate guidance to the state government.”

“The proposed amendments will be discussed comprehensively so that an amicable resolution can be arrived at after taking into consideration all legal, constitutional and other relevant aspects. I have directed the nodal officer, Harjit Singh Sandhu, to ensure complete coordination for future meetings and provide all necessary assistance to the committee,” he said.