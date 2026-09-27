Ahead of SGPC talks, Punjab CM Mann says anti-sacrilege law can't be diluted

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of consultations with a five-member committee constituted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a seven-member panel formed by the AAP-led Punjab government to discuss amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026, met Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday.
The meeting at the chief minister's residence lasted nearly two hours. The seven-member committee will first hold a formal meeting among its members next month before meeting the five-member SGPC committee to discuss the proposed amendments in detail.
The meeting assumes significance as the SGPC and the Akal Takht have raised objections to several provisions of the amended legislation. The proposed consultations are aimed at examining those objections and discussing possible changes to the Act.
Mann emphasised that life imprisonment and heavy fines for those who commit sacrilege form the core foundation of the law and cannot be diluted. He also reiterated that the Akal Takht is supreme for all of us and that his government will leave no stone unturned to protect the sanctity and dignity of Guru Granth Sahib through the strongest possible legal framework against sacrilege.
The meeting focused on the provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, concerns raised over certain provisions and the way forward through consultation and consensus.
Mann directed the committee to hold detailed and regular meetings with the panel constituted by the Akal Takht to review the proposed amendments, consider its suggestions and evolve consensus, while ensuring that the law continues to provide the strongest possible protection to the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and brings solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat.
Mann said, “While discussing the provisions of the law with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and working towards building consensus, the spirit and core objective of the law must not be compromised. The provisions prescribing life imprisonment and heavy fines for perpetrators of sacrilege constitute the core foundation of this law, and therefore the law must not be weakened at any cost.”
He said, “There is no doubt that this law has provided solace to the deeply hurt sentiments of the Sikh Sangat, which has been perturbed over frequent incidents of sacrilege. For the first time, a strong sense of deterrence is being created among those who may contemplate committing such a heinous offence.”
Mann added that the sole objective of the government is to ensure the strictest possible punishment for those guilty of sacrilege so that no person can ever dare to commit this grave offence.
Certain concerns have been raised regarding some provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, and the government is willing to examine them in their entirety.
Mann said, “For this purpose, our government has constituted a seven-member committee comprising eminent personalities associated with the religious sphere, intellectuals and legal experts. The committee will hold detailed consultations with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and examine every aspect of the law before providing appropriate guidance to the state government.”
“The proposed amendments will be discussed comprehensively so that an amicable resolution can be arrived at after taking into consideration all legal, constitutional and other relevant aspects. I have directed the nodal officer, Harjit Singh Sandhu, to ensure complete coordination for future meetings and provide all necessary assistance to the committee,” he said.
Mann said he had asked the committee members to initiate a series of meetings with the panel constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib so that, through mutual consultation and consensus, the process of making necessary amendments to the law could be initiated, if required.
Regular meetings should be held so that consensus can be evolved to the satisfaction of both sides.
“The proposed amendments will be taken forward with utmost sensitivity and responsibility, strictly in accordance with constitutional and legal principles. The objective of the state government is clear: the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji must remain fully protected and the law must effectively fulfil its intended purpose,” he said.
Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Giani Raghbir Singh said that Saturday's meeting was primarily an introductory interaction among the committee members and that an official meeting would be convened next month. He added that the committee would first deliberate internally before initiating discussions with the five-member committee constituted by the SGPC.
Singh also said that while the provisions of the legislation could be discussed and amendments considered, the intent behind the law would not be changed.
Another committee member, Sant Baba Sewa Singh, said the new legislation had been framed keeping the earlier law in mind and that all proposed amendments would be examined in detail.
“The new law has been made keeping the old law in mind. Whatever amendments have been proposed will be discussed in detail,” he said.
The committee comprises former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, Damdami Taksal chief Sant Harnam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh of Rampur Khera, Justice Jaspal Singh (retd), Justice Gurbir Singh (retd), former IPS officer and former Punjab Public Service Commission chairman Jatinder Singh Aulakh, and advocate Preet Inder Pal Singh.
The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Amendment) Act, 2026, was passed by the Punjab Assembly earlier this year amid the government's stated objective of strengthening legal provisions relating to the protection and sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib.