Arunachal police rescue 47 children from alleged trafficking network, trace 51 victims

ITANAGAR: Police in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai have traced and rescued 51 people, including 47 children, in connection with a child trafficking racket, officials said on Sunday.

The case, registered at Namsai Police Station, involves allegations of illegal procurement, trafficking, and placement of children belonging to vulnerable families.

According to Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley, sustained investigation, field verification, and coordinated multi-district and inter-state operations led to a significant jump in rescued children from 19 during the initial phase to 38, and now to 51, including four adults.

Police also arrested an alleged facilitator identified as Ema Loyi, a resident of Kaba village in Namsai, bringing the total number of arrests in the child trafficking case to five.

The probe is being spearheaded by Namsai deputy SP Kengo Dirchi as the investigating officer, in close coordination with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Namsai Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Child Helpline, and other child protection agencies.

"Statements of the traced and rescued children connected with the accused have been recorded before the Magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)," the SP said.