Census is a ‘vital national duty’, Modi urges citizens to self-enumerate online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to participate in the Census, calling it a national responsibility and encouraging them to use the online self-enumeration facility to help ensure accurate data for planning the country's future.

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said more than 2.6 crore people had so far entered their details through mobile phones on the Census portal and completed the self-enumeration process.

“Census is a national responsibility for all of us. It is important for the nation as accurate information about you and your family helps create a precise picture of the country's future,” he said.

Modi said the online facility allows people to enter information about themselves and their families directly from their mobile phones. The facility is available in Hindi and 16 regional languages, he said.

“A grand picture of the nation is currently emerging. This picture includes you, your family and even your neighbours. I am referring to India's Census. The first phase of this exercise is nearly complete across all states and union territories,” he said.

According to Modi, data from more than 32 crore families has already been recorded, while work is also underway in remote, snow-clad regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.