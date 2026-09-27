Census is a ‘vital national duty’, Modi urges citizens to self-enumerate online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to participate in the Census, calling it a national responsibility and encouraging them to use the online self-enumeration facility to help ensure accurate data for planning the country's future.
Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said more than 2.6 crore people had so far entered their details through mobile phones on the Census portal and completed the self-enumeration process.
“Census is a national responsibility for all of us. It is important for the nation as accurate information about you and your family helps create a precise picture of the country's future,” he said.
Modi said the online facility allows people to enter information about themselves and their families directly from their mobile phones. The facility is available in Hindi and 16 regional languages, he said.
“A grand picture of the nation is currently emerging. This picture includes you, your family and even your neighbours. I am referring to India's Census. The first phase of this exercise is nearly complete across all states and union territories,” he said.
According to Modi, data from more than 32 crore families has already been recorded, while work is also underway in remote, snow-clad regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.
He said citizens could complete the online process by visiting the Census portal, se.census.gov.in, logging in with their mobile number, entering their location and providing details about their family. The process takes around 15 to 20 minutes and does not require any documents to be uploaded, he said.
After submitting the information, citizens receive a special ID that can be shared with the Census enumerator during the household visit. Once the information is verified, it becomes part of the Census record, Modi said.
In his radio address, Modi also spoke about environmental conservation and wildlife protection, saying that protecting nature strengthens entire ecosystems rather than merely safeguarding individual plants or animals.
Referring to the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam, he said elephants had once inhabited the area but moved away as human interference on forest land increased. The land was cleared of encroachments three years ago, following which elephants returned to the area, he said.
“Herds of elephants are once again being spotted in areas where they had not been active for years,” Modi said.
He also highlighted a conservation programme for the Pygmy Hog in Assam, saying the species had once faced a serious threat to its existence. A conservation programme was launched with six Pygmy Hogs, which were reintroduced into the wild after grasslands were curated for their habitat. The population has since risen to more than 190, he said.
Modi said the relationship between people and nature goes beyond conservation, as protecting natural resources can also provide communities with livelihoods.
He cited the example of women in Jharkhali in West Bengal's Sundarbans who are creating mangrove forests. Many of them, he said, lost their husbands to tiger attacks and subsequently found a means of livelihood within the Sundarbans.
The mangroves planted by the women are now providing a natural protective shield for their villages while also generating income, Modi said.
“Friends, let us conserve the environment, respect the balance of nature, and safeguard its diversity. Every such effort of ours is a responsibility we owe to future generations,” he said.
Modi also referred to his announcement from the Red Fort about a talent hunt campaign for sports and highlighted the work of Punjab-based hockey player Rajinder Singh.
He said Singh, who has “Senior” as part of his name, was a member of the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Olympics. Singh is now pursuing his passion through the Round Glass Hockey Academy, where new hockey astro-turfs are being laid in villages, Modi said.
According to the prime minister, Singh is focused on identifying children in villages that lack access to quality coaching facilities.
“Through such initiatives, many players are securing spots at India's junior and senior levels,” he said, praising Singh's efforts.
Modi also noted that September is dedicated to the fight against malnutrition, with individuals and organisations from different sectors coming together during the month to address the issue.
He highlighted initiatives undertaken this year in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mizoram to combat malnutrition and praised those associated with Anganwadi centres.
Modi said Anganwadi centres are now digitally connected through the Poshan Tracker, with approximately nine crore beneficiaries registered on the platform.
“This has enabled better care for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. We must continue this fight against malnutrition with the same spirit; we have to make our society completely free from malnutrition,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)