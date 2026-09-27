Chhattisgarh police crack Rs 50-crore threat in Lawrence Bishnoi’s name; ex-Mayor’s nephew held

RAIPUR: Raipur Police arrested Shoaib Dhebar, nephew of former Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, in connection with a Rs 50 crore extortion threat allegedly made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The former mayor and his family had received threatening calls from foreign virtual numbers a few days ago. The caller claimed to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and demanded Rs 50 crore, threatening severe consequences.

Given the high-profile nature of the case, senior police officials assigned cyber and special surveillance teams to the investigation. Technical teams analysed Call Detail Records (CDRs), Internet Protocol logs and other digital footprints.

According to police sources, the digital trail led investigators to Shoaib Dhebar instead of an interstate gang or an active Bishnoi cell.

Police subsequently took Dhebar into custody. Preliminary investigation suggests that the threat was part of a locally hatched conspiracy in which the name of the gangster was allegedly used to create fear and demand money.

Police are also probing Dhebar’s possible links to other recent extortion calls in the city, including an alleged Rs 25 crore threat to local Congress leader Anand Kukreja.

Investigators are questioning Dhebar to identify any other associates, technical facilitators or conspirators allegedly involved in the case.